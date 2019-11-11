Dear Editor,
As I am sure you know, there was a recent tragedy in our Stockton community.
Many people are suffering: the family of the deceased, the driver, the caregivers from the facility and the people who responded to try to give aid. Please have these people in your thoughts and prayers, all of them, all of us.
I know the driver. I know he is a good man who would never knowingly harm another person.
I know many of the caregivers who work long and hard to give quality care to those they serve.
Then there are the ambulance personnel, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, first responders, fire departments, all who respond to give assistance without thought of themselves.
I cannot begin to tell you have fortunate we are here in Stockton, El Dorado Springs and all of Cedar County to have these individuals. They give help, both day and night to bring comfort as they can. The first responders and the fire departments spend their own time and receive no recompense for their service.
As your coroner, I can tell you I see on a regular basis how all of these give to all of us in this county. Again, please hold all in your thoughts and prayers.
I thank all who I work with. I could not do this job without the support you all so kindly give me.
Nora Powell
Coroner, Cedar County
