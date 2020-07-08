We can all remember the uncertain days in April when we were in quarantine and dairy farmers were forced to dump milk. There was no shortage of dairy — but stores made it seem that way. Never let a good crisis go to waste, right?
Anyways, consumer behavior has changed. Many foods which were not favorable, such as processed cheese and white milk, have increased their sales by 20% and 10% respectively. In addition, cereal sales are up to about 15%.
According to a CoBank’s Knowledge exchange report, consumer behavior is expected to be different for the next 12-18 months. Dairy will need to adjust.
Even so, restrictions are lessening in many places. However, a recent poll from Business Insider showed 9% of Americans will be returning to their pre-pandemic routine. As this happens, our restaurants will continue to suffer, and dairy will suffer along with this — making it difficult for dairy to sell to another business outlet. An estimate from Open Table shows America could lose up to 25% of restaurants.
Developing even further, we have to talk about grocery stores again. They are cutting options to make it so there are fewer options for consumers. One store in particular, Wegmans, cut its options down to 30,000, where previously it had roughly 52,000.
Looking to the future, a farm to fork approach is an option to use — not just by our dairy farmers, but for beef farmers, as well.
If you buy local, the money stays local and gets put back into your small town economy — a ripple effect.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
