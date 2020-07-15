Through this brief time the Cedar County Republican staff has put the community calendar on hold. The CCR encourages individuals seeking to attend to take part in any events previously mentioned on the calendar to contact the individual group, organization of facility of interest to inquire about available services and/or altered operational procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.