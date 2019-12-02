Dear Editor,
To help residents understand probable impacts of Senate Bill 391, Cedar County screened the “Right to Harm” documentary, Thursday, Nov. 21, in El Dorado Springs. The film chronicles the devastating public health impact of factory farming on many rural citizens across our nation and questions whether citizens are entitled to clean air and water.
Senate Bill 391 cleared the last obstacle for industrial concentrated animal feeding operations
to move into and expand in Missouri. It disemboweled local control of county commissions and health departments to enact and enforce ordinances to protect the health and welfare of rural communities from the negative impacts of CAFOs. Our Cedar County commission opposed SB 391. Our commission, the Cooper County Public Health Center, Friends of Responsible Agriculture, and three Missouri farmers filed a lawsuit Aug. 19, against Gov. Michael Parson, the Missouri Air Conservation Commission, and the Missouri Clean Water Commission, alleging SB 391 is unconstitutional and does not operate to rescind previously adopted county health ordinances. When our commissioners were introduced, they received a standing ovation.
Following the screening, four panelists highlighted layers of protections our legislature stripped away the last 10 years and examples of how state agencies respond to CAFO issues that degrade our air and water, lifestyles, health, and property values.
Missouri’s Clean Water Commission determines whether CAFO applications receive permits or not. Panelist Todd Parnell, former CWC chairman, recounted how in 2016, after the CWC denied two CAFO permits, the legislature eliminated the requirement for general public representation on the commission, replacing public representatives with appointees with close ties to agri-business. The new commission immediately issued permits to two CAFOs which were denied by members of the previous commission.
Panelist Darvin Bentlage, Barton County farmer, described how taxpayers unknowingly subsidize CAFOs. The USDA Environmental Quality Incentives Program offers funds to cover up to 75% of CAFO construction costs and USDA Farm Service Agency guaranteed loans cover 90% beyond what EQIP covers.
Panelist Brian Smith, Missouri Rural Crisis Center, explained most CAFOs are controlled by entities not based in Missouri. In 2013, with no public debate, the Missouri legislature passed an omnibus bill allowing foreign corporations to own up to 1% of Missouri farmland (289,000 acres). Two weeks later, China’s Smithfield hog corporation purchased 44,070 acres. Later, the legislature passed a new loophole preventing public access to records of farmland owned by foreign entities.
The film features agricultural economist John Ikerd, who grew up on a family dairy farm in southwest Missouri and retired as professor emeritus from the University of Missouri in 2000. After the farm crisis of the 1980s, Ikerd realized, “The farmers who were in the biggest trouble were the ones doing the things we so-called experts were telling them to do.” Ikerd’s penetrating words end the film, “The only question remaining is whether the economic rights of the agri-business corporation are more important and will take priority over the basic human rights of people.”
Cheryl Y. Marcum
Cedar Countian for local control
