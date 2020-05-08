Dear Editor,
I have several complaints about Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s handling of the tax Increase which will be on the June 2 ballot:
•Someone mentioned, “They used their last newsletter to campaign for the tax telling employees why they need to vote yes, especially those ‘who depend on this institution for income.’” It also includes veiled threats of the hospital closing without the tax. They also encourage everyone to write letters to the editor and to “let Jeanne [Hoagland] in marketing know if you need a hand.” It explains the recent number of pro-letters in the papers.
It was all over the news when Greene County Sheriff Arnott was audited by the state for using county resources to publish a brochure for the jail expansion tax in 2017. Arnott was able to say the brochure was educational and did not advocate for passing the tax but there is no way the hospital can say the same.
•You can go to their Facebook page and see they have posted dozens of pictures and messages campaigning for the election. Pictures even shows Administrator Witt and employees with campaign signs. This link shows one such instance: https://www.facebook.com/cedarcountymemorialhospital/photos/a.1216659895134764/1574885002645583/?type=3&theater.
•They also have used their website to campaign for the tax and have given numerous interviews campaigning for the tax increase.
•They only paid for the August 2019 election to be put on the ballot, costing over $14,000. For some reason, the county is paying for the current election rescheduled for Tuesday, June 2, and the first election in 2019. The county should not be paying to keep putting this back on the ballot just because the hospital board keeps voting to do it. It should be paid out of the taxes the county hospital already gets from their original tax levy.
•Look at the photos they posted on Facebook — nearly half of their signs say vote yes for the Cedar County Health Department not the county hospital. Cedar County has a contract with the hospital to run the County Health Department and they have separate budgets. The contract was even at the hospital’s request. It is fraudulent to say the tax is for the health department when it is in fact a tax for the hospital. The ballot clearly states it is for CCMH.
•They have lied repeatedly to the tax payers about how much the tax will cost them.
•They have lied to the tax payers by saying they haven’t had an increase in 60 years even though property taxes have absolutely increased over 60 years. Property taxes are much more expensive than they were in 1960 because property is worth a lot more than it was then.
I am tired of the dishonesty. For these reasons and many more I will be voting No again on the 300% tax levy increase for the “hospital” on Tuesday, June 2, and I hope you will, too.
Mica Withers
El Dorado Springs
