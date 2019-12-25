Christmas is for giving, or so the stories say.
A time of joyous living in hopes of Christmas day.
The children are so eager as they dance around the tree.
Even Grandpa has the fever as he whistles merrily.
There are gifts for those we favor and gifts for all we know,
Wrapped in pretty paper and topped with colored bows.
I've hurried and I've scurried to make each list complete.
I've struggled and I've worried; no name I must delete.
Soon, Christmas day is dawning. The shops have all closed down.
This will be the morning to wipe away all frowns!
But once the room stops reeling, things still go on the same.
And inside, an empty feeling of one forgotten name.
He suffered through my frenzy; even aided in my search.
He indulged my every whimsy of giving 'til it hurt.
But what did I give my Maker? What did I give my King?
Amongst the ribbon and the paper is not the least tiny thing.
I've honored every member of my family here below,
Then forgot to remember the One who loves me so.
Well, what does one give the Savior on this his day of birth?
What gift would He most favor from one down here on earth?
All riches and all glory He holds within his hand,
From the beauty of the morning to every grain of sand.
No gift could ever measure since all alone are his;
Except one secret treasure that's mine alone to give.
So what shall I give my Maker? What shall I give my King?
The gift He most would savor; my heart, my soul, my everything.
The author’s email address is wileneoverfelt@gmail.com
