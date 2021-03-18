I was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas. I am the youngest of four siblings, with one older sister and two big brothers.
We were raised in a broken home. Many days and weekends, my sister six years older played mom.
Some of my fondest memories of growing up unfortunately was when our parents left us for those days or weekends. We knew the house would be silent and the only screaming would be from us wrestling around or getting in our traditional sibling fights.
Looking back, my siblings spared me from a lot of the beatings. They really did protect me quite a bit. I was the only biological child from the man who raised us all, and for whatever reason, I believed I was his favorite. But with time, I would learn that was not the case.
Whenever division of family services was called on us, my father would move us around or would send one away to the job corps.
Eventually, my siblings were all grown or gone. So, in time, it was just me.
I hated life as I knew it. Depression settled in and I waited for my time to be able to escape. The punishments and beatings were cruel and disgusting.
Every kind of abuse you could imagine took place in our home. Life, well, it was pure miserable.
I truly believed the four of us kids would be closely bonded throughout our life. We had endured so much together I was certain nothing could have ever torn us apart. That could not be further from reality. We all have our own life and it has probably been eight years since we have all been in the same room together. I talk to my sister occasionally, and one brother maybe twice a year.
As a mom, I was so proud my kids never knew the man whom they had heard many stories about. I have always been honest with them and vowed to never put them in danger. He was danger so I would never allow him by them.
I was going about my business when I received that call from my grandpa. “Melanie, I would like you to come to Kansas City,” he said. “Your father is on life support and we need your help to make the choice if we keep him on the ventilator. You are his child and we need you here.”
When I tell you, I had tears rush up in my eyes and the confusion that came over me was so raw.
I told my Grandpa I would be there, not knowing if I could muster up enough courage in me to actually go.
Unbeknownst to me, God had different plans. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, I walked into that hospital with everything in my body quivering.
I am not close to this side of the family and have no relationship with them. My husband was walking next to me and holding my cold trembling hand, finally reaching the doors we walked into the ICU unit.
My Grandpa greeted me. He and the doctors filled me in on everything, and then they led me back to where my 58-year-old, 6’6, 300-pound father was laying. I was watching the nurses as they were shifting his lifeless body and cleaning him.
I held my composure. I already promised myself no tears. This man did not deserve anymore of my tears, right? As he was lying in bed, emotions started rising in me.
I was asked if I would like to have a minute to myself. “Yes, please,” is all I could get out. My husband, nurses and family stepped out.
I laid my hand on his swelled-up chest. I talked to him as if he could hear every word I was saying. “Dad, it is me, Melanie. I bet you did not expect me to show up in such a time, huh?” as tears rolled out of my eyes and streamed down my cheeks.
I continued, “I had it all planned what I would say to you next time I met you face to face. My heart cannot even go there right now”.
“The fact is, the doctors are telling me you are dying and the likelihood of you recovering is slim.
I am here to decide your final moments. I am not going to be vindictive. This isn’t my way to get back to you.”
“So, I will ask them to keep the ventilator hooked up. This is my way of letting you fight to live.
As a believer in Christ, I believe as long as you have a heartbeat, you can ask Jesus in your heart and ask for forgiveness. Dad, I hope to see you in heaven.”
I prayed with him and I walked out of the room and I left. He died two days later on the ventilator.
Some would ask why I did not just ask them to pull him off the machine. I felt in doing so I was succumbing to anger and revenge.
I did not want that on my conscience. At that moment, everything this man had ever done to me was obsolete. It was over. And that does not mean it did not happen to me or that all my pain would magically be gone.
Starting right at that moment, I had a choice. I could either let it go or continue to harbor ill feelings towards this man that no longer exist.
In the past year, I have been able to heal more than I have in the past 20 years.
I think of my father often. Sure, I still have flashbacks and fight depression, but in that moment to forgive and to let go of all the hate, anger and hurt this man dealt to me was to be free. I choose to be free.
Chance is the Cedar County Republican’s marketing consultant and occasionally contributes columns. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
