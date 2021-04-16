Senioritis has really set in for Spencer, my soon-to-be high school graduate. I get random
messages from him throughout the school day asking me what is for dinner, what time
curfew is, etcetera.
Although his curfew has not changed, he likes to ask me just to make sure I have not changed my mind.
He likes to ask me for gas money usually during fifth hour.
Generally, he starts by telling me a story about how the price of gas has gone up so much that
twenty dollars barely does anything in his gas tank, as well as how he only went to the courts just a few times and he is now on empty.
If I do not respond within this class period. I usually get, “Did you see my last message, is that not crazy?”
He has made it clear he has not learned anything since the eighth grade and that it is absolutely
pointless to keep going.
Everything he has learned has been from documentaries, books and the internet that he has
taught himself by research.
He is literally counting down the days until he graduates, which is only a few weeks away.
I watch him, I see the passion in his eyes when he begins talking about his future. I get it — he is done.
Although, I know he has indeed learned things in high school. I understand where he is coming
from. He is at the age and stage in his life where he is simply just ready for the next step. If you
have ever been a high school graduate, you will more than likely understand these same emotions.
To be honest, he has earned it. He is mainly a straight “A” student sometimes with a “B”. He has ran cross country and went to state all four years of his high school career.
We are now watching him compete in his last high school sport, track. It has made me reminisce about my own time as a senior in high school. I remember feeling just like he does now. I was so done with school and everything that it involved.
I was 18 years old now and I was certain I knew all there was to be taught. I was an adult and ready to go live my life. I just wish that he would understand that he is living in the good ol’ days before poof, it is gone.
I know, he will not realize this until it is in fact, gone. I think this is just a lesson we all learn as we mature. No amount of me telling him will make him realize this, so I keep encouraging him to slow down, breathe and simply just enjoy the last few weeks of no responsibilities.
He cannot do this, though. His mind is rushing to the millions of things he gets to do when he graduates, having the world at his fingertips and what move he shall make next.
I know we as parents all think that our kids will change the world. It is me; I am one of those
parents. I most certainly do believe this about all three of my kids.
With starting our family right out of high school. I have always told myself, “If you want to
change the world, raise good, intelligent, witty, funny, well-behaved human beings who value
the opinions and interests of others and they will make a positive impact on this world.”
I do believe my husband and I are doing just that. I talk a lot about Spencer in my columns because he is our first born.
He is doing everything for the first time.
As he is going through all his emotions, we as his parents are feeling very different ones. I am confident I can speak for my husband when I say we both are so incredibly proud of this
young man we get to call our son.
I tell Spencer all the time we could not have asked for a better first born. He has been a fantastic role model for his younger siblings.
Spence grew up with us. We were kids having a kid and he came with no manual. So, we kind of just did our thing with him and well, he happens to be a very respectful,
responsible good young man. His younger siblings are following in his footsteps.
I will be chattering about my other children in the coming months.
I am trying to dedicate the next few months savoring Spencer’s last school events.
I look forward to the years to come, not only watching him grow into more of a man and a
career man, but also as a husband and father if he chooses to be.
I hope one day, he and I will sit down to read these columns together, just remembering the emotions felt at this time of his life.
Until then, I will enjoy sharing with others the emotions of his life events that are felt from a
mother’s point of view.
Chance is the Cedar County Republican’s marketing consultant and contributes columns. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.