The older a child gets, the smarter their father becomes.
I think that Father’s Day does not get enough recognition. If you have a good man who is or has taken that place as a father to you, I encourage you to celebrate him larger than you ever have before.
Now, this particular man could be a lot like my own husband and not want a lot of recognition, but he deserves it. I get to celebrate my husband Jesse every year on Father’s Day and in my opinion one of the greatest dads there are.
Jesse, the father to our three children has completely turned my perception around on what it means to be a dad. He is every bit involved in every aspect of our kid’s life. Jesse has always been the fun uncle to our nieces and nephews.
He is the dad that our kids’ friends call to have them help him hook something up on their vehicle or will ask advice from. They are always excited to show him their latest gadget.
It’s kind of funny — when our oldest was away on his senior trip, his friends would still come over to show Jesse their new stereo or to have his help tweaking something on their truck.
I believe it’s because he doesn’t care what place a child comes from — he cares for each one, and treats them all fairly and reminds them they matter in the world. It’s these things which remind me often how blessed I truly am.
He does not make a big deal out of any of this. He just tries in his own way to pour self esteem and worth into these young people. At family gatherings, all the kids would beg him to eat at their table, so he would.
He is the dad that goes and plays ball with the kids, plays video games, plays tricks on them, skateboards, corn hole, baseball, plays chicken off the diving board, goes roller skating, boxing and more. He simply just has a real love and passion for children, especially his own.
Jesse was at my bedside when giving birth to all three of our own children.
I never had to ask him to get up at night and help. I can recall many nights of him setting his alarm clock and getting up to feed and change our kids so I would not have to.
Many who have met or personally know Jesse recognize him to be quiet, calm and collected. He is a man of very few words. It’s simple — if the conversation does not pertain to the Kansas City Chiefs or his children, he does not get riled up about much.
I feel that good men get a lot of flak and do not get the recognition they deserve.
I dedicate this column to all the good fathers out there. The ones who are not only present in their child’s life, but also pour into them lessons on life, pour into their self-esteem, self-worth, self-value — all the things that develop into future success.
Even when these children are grown, you still are dad, and you care. I had a friend tell me this the other day. Our oldest had literally just started his first job that day. What he thought was orientation and turning in paperwork turned into a full day of work. He had packed no lunch and had no clue when his lunch even was. My friend who I was eating lunch with said, “You need to let him grow up and be a man. He does not need mommy packing him a lunch.”
I was irritated at that remark because I have always believed that hard working men need fuel to energize them. When I went home and shared with Jesse what was said, his response was so pure and wholesome.
“Caring for your grown child who is working and just getting out in the real world is not you allowing them to not grow up. It means you are equipping him to be successful at work. This is his very first real hard labor job. The kid would have no idea what to do. Now if he is still doing this in even a few weeks, perhaps we are coddling too much. Please do not ever feel down for being a good parent and caring. This is our job as parents.”
Lastly, fathers, we need you in this world to help us mold these children into good humans. I hope you are showered with love and are reminded just truly how important and essential you are.
Chance is the CCR’s general manager and marketing consultant. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.