Dear Editor,
I believe counties should provide the services they are best suited to provide and ones the private sector can’t serve as effectively. This includes police protection, fire protection, roads, parks and more. But that list doesn’t include hospitals — which is why most are private hospitals, not public, and they are not supported with taxes. The private sector always has provided fantastic health care in the United States and the idea of a county hospital probably feels like a relic of the past to most Americans.
Private hospitals are the cornerstone of our healthcare system. They treat the uninsured and poor as part of their mission and they do it well. The idea a government/county hospital can take care of society’s needy is as absurd as the idea government making clothes and growing food for the poor because the private sector is not capable of doing those things either.
Hospitals should not be expected to hold back against a nationwide trend toward converting public hospitals because of erroneous fears of private operation.
The fears of turning a beloved public asset over to the profit mongering private sector have been vastly exaggerated and those fears hinder many privatization efforts. But in my opinion, it would be in Cedar County’s best interest to look into selling the county hospital.
There is nothing wrong with the county making money off the sale of the hospital if it’s what the county chooses to do.
The money could be invested back into the county or returned to county taxpayers in the form of lower tax rates.
If a for-profit hospital took over operation, the tax base for the city of El Dorado Springs and Cedar County would both be greatly enhanced. It would create tax revenue for both El Dorado Springs and Cedar County.
Plus, the money from the sale and those new taxes would allow them to do many things and could include improving the Cedar County Health Department. This would be a much more responsible long-term strategy than owning and running a hospital.
Please vote no for the proposed 300% CCMH tax levy increase for the hospital in El Dorado Springs and ask your Cedar County commissioners to look into privatizing the hospital for the benefit of both El Dorado Springs and Cedar County.
Cindy Malone
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.