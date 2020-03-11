Dear Editor,
On Tuesday, April 7, there is an upcoming vote on the ballot in Cedar County to pass a tax levy for Cedar County Memorial Hospital. I have lived in El Dorado Springs my entire life. Through the years, we have used the hospital for several things. With four kids, there were always stiches, sprains, breaks or illness which required a trip to the emergency room.
I don’t think we as a family truly appreciated the facility we have with our local hospital until the last couple of years. My mom, Georgia Fletcher, suffered from heart disease, which eventually took her life in October of last year. There were countless trips to the emergency room, most ending in hospital stays, and eventually the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Swing Bed Program. It took such a burden off my brother and myself to have her here so close to home. We also had mom in hospitals in larger cities in the state and visited clinics again in larger metropolitan areas. I can say with much confidence she never received as good of care in other areas as she received at CCMH. I think part of the reason is the “small town America” mentality. We all know each other in one way or another, which makes people care more. The nurses, therapists, social workers, kitchen staff and cleaning people all treated her like their own mom. She loved them like family.
I realize no one ever likes to see their taxes go up, but I would gladly take an increase to see the loved ones of others get the love and treatment like our mom received. If it takes this increase to insure that kind of care, my family and I are voting yes.
I hope you do, too.
Sherri Norman
El Dorado Springs
