Dear Editor,
People that I care about are employed by Cedar County Memorial Hospital and I don't want to see them negatively affected. I also I do not want the hospital to shut down.
However, I do want to see it operate successfully without the crutch of every taxpayer in the county.
It has been said CCMH is not a county hospital, but rather an El Dorado Springs hospital. I agree with that. It is used almost exclusively by those in a small corner of the county and I don't think it's right that the whole county has to support it, let alone for us all to be burdened with a 300% increase. Like many others in Cedar County, my husband and I are on a fixed income and if this should pass, it would have a huge impact on us. We have already voted it down twice. I am hopeful that this third — and hopefully last — defeat will cause them to get their act together and do what they need to do to become more financially stable. They need to be able to operate the hospital without laying the responsibility on every person who lives and pays taxes in Cedar County.
Dorothy Beck
Cedar County
