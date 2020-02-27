Dear Editor,
Shout out to Cedar County Memorial Hospital! As many of you know I was hospitalized last weekend. After working all week with what I thought was a cold, I was hospitalized with a 103.7 temperature, tested positive for influenza B, double pneumonia and a low oxygen level. I never had the need to be hospitalized before, and was so very thankful for a local hospital that could take care of my needs and put me on the road to recovery.
My family and I talked about what a privilege it is to have a local hospital where I could rest and my family could run up to check on me or bring me things. Thank you to those that visited me, Union Hall Baptist Church for the flowers and many prayer warriors that were near and far. I hope you never need the hospital but what peace of mind it brings to have those services available if you do. I am not sure what price tag you can put on saving a life? Please Vote YES on April 7, to support our local hospital – we need it.
Laurie Bybee
Schell City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.