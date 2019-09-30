Dear Editor,
After reading the letter from Linda Hall, I will say kudos to her for a great letter. However, SB391 was passed and people in Jefferson City were very pleased.
Why was SB391 passed? Who besides China and corporate CAFOs and the biggies in Jefferson City like or want SB391? Everyone I talk to hates SB391.
But now it’s the law and the good people of Missouri have another piece of garbage legislation that just stinks and smells too. I wonder what else the House, Senate and the governor will pass into law not being a good piece of legislation and not what the people of Missouri would want.
If SB391 is a hallmark piece of legislation, I would hate to see any bill that think helps Missouri. I would urge to boycott any meat product they produce. If they can’t sell it, let them smell it.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
