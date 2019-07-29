Dear Editor,
We’d like to thank everyone who came to give life-saving blood Thursday, July 18, at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ. Our goal at this blood drive was to collect 40 units. We had a terrific response from our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers. We saw 61 folks who came in to donate and collected 49 units. We are so thankful to our community for getting out to the blood drive. It is more important than ever for volunteers to give during summer vacation time. Thank you so much. Blood from your donations supply many hospitals, including El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Bolivar, Joplin and Springfield.
Thank you to the following: Janice Amick, Traci Borders, John Borders, Jeanette Branham, Christin Brooks, Bobby Budd, Mary Cain, Carlos Cary, Ethan Copenhaver, Brenna Dipman, Carol Entrikin, Chris Entrikin, Lynn Fredricksen, Autumn Gerster, Suzann Gladden, George Hamrick, Connie Hamrick, Carisa Hays, Terri Heitz, Robert Hite, Larry Hoover, Denise Johnson, Carrie Keggereis, Linda Knight, Casey Knight, John Koger, Pam Lacuesta, Randall Langsten, Courtney Lasley, Randy Leedy, Lori Leedy, David Loane, Tana Lumley, Betty Marshall, Brenda Mart, Shannon Mays, Angel Merz, Sherri Norman, Tyler O’Banion, Lilly Plain, Bill Redburn, Catherine Rivers, Karsten Runkle, Melynda Runkle, Kay Sewell, Kim Sewell, Gerald Steward, Donna Tabor, Greg Tabor, Sheryl Toliver, Lacy Trowbridge, Kyle Vickers, Bethany Walker, Gayla West, Steve Wiseman, Robert Wisner, Mary Wisner, Teri Biddlecome, Leroy Yoder, Sheryl Yoder and Daniel Yoder.
The following are volunteers who serve visibly or behind the scenes for the blood drive: Christena Green, Kay Sewell, Kay Erickson, Jeannie Hertzberg, Angel Merz, Lois Herbst, Doris Fortney, Wilma McKinley, Joy Scott, Jan Richardson, Sheryl Walker, Kim Sewell and Teri Biddlecome. Thanks also to the Church of Christ for the use of their building for this important event.
Teri Biddlecome
Blood drive coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.