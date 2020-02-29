Dear Editor,
I read an article in the Springfield newspaper about gerrymandering. I cannot express my disapproval of any attempts after voting on votes of any citizen in our state. Voting to me is a high privilege and duty of every citizen. The people in Jefferson City have really put out bad bills and done bad deeds. Some have been overturned and some need to be overturned. Such as the Right to Work law, the refusal of enhanced medicare money, SB 391, the C.A.F.O. bill and any kind of gerrymandering.
Too many Americans have died for our constitution and the right to vote. Ask Christoph Attacks, ask the crew on the thresher, or a young marine climbing Mt. Suribachi, or an airman being shot to pieces with a MIG-15 over Korea, or a coast guard person rescuing people from the sea, a police officer, a fireman, did they die to have voting rights squandered by rule-makers in Jefferson City? Any gerrymandering by any party is wrong. To me, doing this is totally wrong. Also making it harder to vote is wrong and unamerican. Also, taking away primary voting is taking away your right to vote and have our say on how the nation, state and real government is run and should be protected by the sacred blood spilled by so many Americans.
Let’s not let these people die in vain. I would recommend to all get registered to vote and honor these people who have given the ultimate sacrifice for us.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
