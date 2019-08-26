Dear Editor,
A new area landowner around Lake Stockton has recently filed documents with the Cedar County courthouse seeking permission to close the western portion of County Road 1774; six miles south of Stockton. This closure if allowed, would essentially landlock over 500 acres of public hunting land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and cutoff public access to this area by land. The county road in question runs adjacent to the landowner’s 180 acres and the 500-plus acres of Lake Stockton public land. This county road should not be closed, as it has been providing access to the public resource since the lake was established over 50 years ago. In this instance, the area landowner is attempting to gate across a public road in a brazen attempt to turn his 180-acre parcel into roughly 680 acres of private access.
If this is not blocked by the Cedar County Commissioners or the Corps of Engineers, it will set a bad precedent for the future and send a very clear message to others in Cedar and surrounding counties contemplating the same idea; that the county and the Corps will support people illegally blocking access to public lands and claiming public resources as their own.
If this is not stopped, numerous other county roads around the lake will also be at risk of blockade simply because the roads pass by private land, before ultimately leading to public areas owned by the Corps. Many of the access points leading down to the lake shore could run the risk of being closed as well, as a vast majority of the exterior land around corps’ land boundaries is privately owned. This fact alone should be enough to give local residents pause, as many of them enjoy the public lands around the lake.
If this request is not denied, we would essentially be welcoming in the same major problem the Forest Service is experiencing on federal lands out west in the Rocky Mountains; where wealthy landowners are effectively turning tens of thousands of acres of federal land into extensions of their own ranches, in an attempt to drive up property values or operate commercial hunting businesses or rental cabins. When landowners are allowed to control the points of ingress to public wilderness areas, they can block access to the public lands so many enjoy while they alone have exclusive rights to that public resource.
The Forest Service in states like Montana and Idaho,are having some legal success against these types of blockades through a federal statute known as “Prescriptive Easement.” However, it is very expensive and requires the issue to be brought before a court. If people can prove a trail or access road has been used for at least 10 years, they can establish rights to access across private property through a prescriptive easement.
This scenario is slightly different right now, because the county road in question is open and public. Ten years from now it may be a different story, as landowners die or sell out over time. Even if the Corps is allowed to access their land through this locked gate for management purposes under an agreement, the arrangement will not be guaranteed in the future with the next owner. It could very well turn into an expensive future legal battle, where prescriptive easement is the Corps’ only option.
Allowing a private owner to gate across a public road in an attempt to cut off public access should be stopped. Cedar County is blessed to have a beautiful lake and abundant public lands available for all to enjoy. We do not want to start allowing area landowners to dictate our public land access points, in a selfish attempt to steal from the public.
There will be a public hearing to discuss the road closure at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Room 5 in the Cedar County courthouse.
For those unable to attend, please call your Cedar County Commissioner’s office or the Corps of Engineers to voice your opposition of this request. The Presiding Commissioner in Stockton is Marlon Collins, 276-6700. You can reach the Corp of Engineers in Stockton at 276-3113 or at the Kansas City Operation’s Division at (816) 389-3989.
Wayne Terrell
Stockton
