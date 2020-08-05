Dear Editor,
I am shocked and dismayed by the Stockton city mayor and board of aldermen’s most recent decision to deny access to the cemetery for disabled persons. The cemetery board recommended this access be provided, but mayor Hamby broke a 2-2 tie with a vote against this proposal. Why?
I was a primary advocate for my two siblings who were afflicted with cerebral palsy. We fought through the decades from the 1960s until their deaths in 2011 and 2012 for equal access to education, healthcare, and equal access to public buildings and public areas.
Subsequently, they were the first to be admitted to public schools, as they were both intelligent and capable. Eventually, through hard work and advocacy, laws were passed and enforced favoring disabled access.
As adults, they lived in disabled housing, much like the disabled housing on Orchard Street, and they lived on the meager amount of money provided through the social security disability program. Yes, they could have lived with me, but independence was paramount to their individual happiness.
The fact our local disabled and elderly are being denied safe access to pass through the cemetery is discriminatory, and frankly, cruel. The public has access to the cemetery, and it is used on a regular basis for recreational exercise. Mobility is crucial for independent living. Income restrictions prevent these citizens from owning specially equipped cars, so scooters and golf carts are a lifeline to a somewhat mobile and independent life.
My experience with laws related to disabled has me convinced this decision is not legal.
My hope is the city will reconsider, so future advocacy and subsequent actions are not necessary.
Beth Cumins
Stockton
