Laura Zaring. I absolutely realize that people have to work and without money they can't eat. Our economy is on a nosedive and will take years and years to recover.
I plead with everyone, please take precautions PLEASE. If you are sick, STAY HOME.
I'm fearful we are opening too quickly. That's my opinion, not asking for an argument.
If everyone takes all precautions set forth for us, then hopefully it won't hit our area hard.
Caryn Lee. Open it up. It's summer! Boost your immune system with outdoor activities. Patronize local businesses. Why is it that Walmart can be open and have 500 people in the store but we can't be in much smaller local businesses??? It doesn't make sense. If you are high risk, stay home, call a friend to do your shopping. Our Constitutional rights didn't have a caveat in case of a pandemic!
Kelly Winder. Open. It has gotten out of control. Sad when the government tells people they can’t go anywhere. Something is wrong with this.
Elizabeth Highley. Open it back. If your sick stay home, take extra precautions. We need some kinda normal again.
Amy Leonard. Our small business can’t take much more. Open it up and spend money locally!
Linda Ann Hepworth Esposito. More cases showing up people, stay home.
Shyrl Thomas Burnaman. Get life back to normal!
Daleen DeeDee Sellers Bays. Life goes on! Open.
Carol Bugg. Amen.
Alisa Bough. Reopen.
Toni Raia. Open!
Bessie Conroy. Open.
Heather Wortman. Open.
Michell Burton. Open!
Crissy Reeder. Open.
Mark Grantham. When you find out your daily lifestyle is actually called “quarantine”.
Open it back up, use some common sense. The flu has dinner more damage in a season than this covid19 has.
