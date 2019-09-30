Dear Editor,
We’d like to thank everyone who came to give blood Thursday, Sept. 12, at El Dorado Springs Church of Christ. Our goal at this blood drive was to collect 35 units to help supply area hospitals. We had a great response from friends, neighbors and co-workers. We saw 45 folks who came in to donate and collected 36 units. We are so thankful to our community for getting out to the blood drive. It is more important than ever for volunteers to give during summer vacation time. Blood from donations go to many hospitals, including El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Bolivar, Joplin and Springfield.
Thank you to the following: Vickie Ayers, Shirley Beckman, Mary Bridwell, Walter Bridwell, Bobby Budd, Lisa Burkdoll, Carlos Cary, Amy Castor, Hollee Cross, Felicia De Klein, Lynn Fredricksen, Crissa Gardner, Suzann Gladden, George Hamrick, Connie Hamrick, Terri Heitz, Robert Hite, Denise Johnson, Angela Kenney, Randy Leedy, Larry Lewellin, David Loane, Brenda Mart, Angel Merz, Catherine Rivers, Tysen Sayler, Kay Sewell, Kim Sewell, William Simmons, Gary Speight, Jim Spencer, Gerald Steward, Donna Tabor, Greg Tabor, Jeffrey Tipton, Sheryl Toliver, Gayla West, Don Williams, Lana Wilson, Robert Wisner, Mary Wisner, Teri Biddlecome, Leroy Yoder, Sheryl Yoder and Daniel Yoder.
The following are volunteers who served visibly or behind the scenes for the blood drive: Christena Green, Kay Sewell, Kay Erickson, Jeannie Hertzberg, Angel Merz, Lois Herbst, Doris Fortney, Wilma McKinley, Joy Scott, Jan Richardson, Sheryl Walker, Kim Sewell and Teri Biddlecome. Thanks also to the Church of Christ for the use of their building for this important event.
Teri Biddlecome
CCMH volunteer
El Dorado Springs
