Dear Editor,
On Aug. 4, voters in Cedar County will head for the polls to determine the course of our county leadership for the coming years. I sincerely hope as many voters as possible will turn out and make each voice heard. Our county clerk's office carries on a longtime tradition of well-run elections, now enhanced with health safety precautions for each voter.
Along with deciding many of the November races, this primary election has healthcare as a central issue. Amendment 2, placed on the ballot by initiative petition, amends the state constitution to adopt Medicaid expansion as provided by the federal government. 37 states already participate in this program; most recently, Oklahoma voters approved expansion.
Missouri's General Assembly has left billions of our tax dollars on the table to be distributed to other states over the last nine years while 230,000 of our citizens sit in a gap — they make too much to qualify for Medicaid but cannot afford health insurance.
Aside from the obvious benefit of healthcare for nearly a quarter of a million people, covering this group would create an estimated 16,000 jobs each year, would save the state over a billion dollars each year in healthcare costs and — closer to home — would reduce the possibility of rural hospital closures by 62%.
We cannot recover the last nine years of lost funds, but we can start now with approval of Amendment 2. Over 350,000 signatures — twice the number required for an initiative to be placed on the ballot — were collected in support of this amendment.
I invite you to visit www.YesOn2.org to learn more about this important decision.
Marvin Manring
Stockton
