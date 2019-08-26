Dear Editor,
Another follow-up on my previous letters. This is for beginner farm/farmette people.
How about sharing machinery? One might have a hay mower, one a rake, one a source of power, one might have the hay ground. A co-op, perhaps.
The source of power can be a draft team or an old tractor or an old Jeep, 4-wheel vehicle, homemade tractor. The mower can be a horse mower, as long as it cuts grass for hay.
Any kind of a rake, an old horse dump rate or any kind of rotary bar hay rake.
If no baler, make haystacks. Just make do. The hay might not be fifth-cutting alfalfa or third-cutting brome, but it is hay.
If you want a small field of corn, a one-bottom pull-type plow can do the job. Any kind of a disk and spike-tooth harrow can do the job. A one-row corn planter can do. Make it do.
When you feed your flock or feed hogs or any livestock, you have made do and you will be a farmer. So you won’t have 4,000 acres of bottom land cornfield. It will be yours and you can make do and be proud of doing so, or you can wait until someone leaves you a 5,000-acre cattle ranch or 4,000-acre bottom farm land, or you can get off your hip pockets and out of your parents’ or grandparents’ place and stand or your own two feet and made do.
Lots of help and advice is out there waiting for you, so make do.
As a youth while helping put up hay, a man showed up with his “tractor,” an old truck with a short frame. No fenders, no hood, no bed, the outside dual tires removed. He had the cab cut off, only the seat was left. It was his tractor.
Boards made a platform across the frame. He had a drawbar attached. When in granny gear, he had the power.
He said he had the only tractor that would run 40 mph down the road. He was scorned by the farmer with a Ford 8N. I saw as a youth his potential of making do.
I have seen a World War II army surplus jeep do as a source of power. How about a Blazer or Bronco in low range and 4x4? Lots of work can be done.
You can pull a one-bottom trip plow, also a single-wing disk and a two-section spike-tooth harrow. Now you need a corn planter, a one-row will do. Even if you had a two-row and one side doesn’t work, you have a one-row planter. Take a one-row planter off a tractor planter and make do.
Make a three-point hitch. Make wheels to fit, attach it to an old horse or piece of machinery to transplant or move it. You can get on and off and raise and lower to make it work.
How about a 4x4 pickup pulling a one-bottom plow, even a sulky horse plow. Someone can ride the plow and lower and raise the plow. Making do is the key to being a farmer.
Use your buzz-box welder or trade work for welding help. Maybe someone wants a truck patch plowed, you trade welding or you pull his No. 7 McCormick mowing machine with a five-foot bar. You drive your source of power and they on the mower.
Cut hay, mow weeds, got a field of weeds? Cut and bale and burn in your wood stove. Make do.
Need a one-row cultivator? How about connecting two double shovels and you’ve got a one-row cultivator. Make wheels on a three-point life. Make do. Change shovels and put different shovels/sweeps to get your plowing done or cultivating. Make do.
Use your imagination and brain to get work done. As you and a companion, neighbor, co-op farmer look, see, learn, ask and do.
I mowed hay one year with a 4010 John Deer pulling a No. 7 McCormick mower with a five-foot sickle bar. The stock had no trouble eating the hay. Do something like this or you can wait and maybe inherit a 5,000-acre cattle ranch or maybe a 4,000-acre bottom land farm. Or just make do.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
