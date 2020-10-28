William Alden Fox was born July 21, 1945, to Bruce Alden and Lauretta Fox at Baptist Hospital, Springfield. He passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 75.
He lived his young life in the Bear Creek community. His life revolved around family, school and agriculture. He helped his grandfather and father on the family farm – learning to drive the tractor at the age of five – and he never looked back.
He was a very good student, but like all kids, ornery when he got the chance. He liked to sneak out crawling on the floor out the door during class to get a drink and back in without the teacher knowing he was gone. He milked cows before school and still maintained his good grades, graduating as the salutatorian of his class in 1963 from Stockton High School. After graduating, he attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he majored in Agriculture with emphasis in Animal Husbandry. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity, where he made many wonderful lifetime friends.
In 1969, he was joined in marriage to Nedra Suzanne Budd. To this union, children Tiffany Cherie and Lance Alden were born.
He then spent six years working for agriculture companies. In 1979, he was determined to fulfill his lifelong dream of owning a fescue buying station. Stockton Seed House was then born. He proceeded to purchase Kentucky 31 fescue seed, process it and sell it for 42 years.
During this time, he was active in the busy lives of his children and other Stockton Tigers sporting events. He never missed a local game. From Friday night football games watching Lance play to the Saturday games watching Tiffany cheer at Pitt State. His love for sports carried over to being a Mizzou football season pass holder for 52 years.
William was active in his community, serving on the Stockton R-I School District board for 12 years. His lifetime commitment to his Lord Jesus was the number one priority in his life. His faith was unshakable. Sunday School and church were very much a part of his life. He was a deacon and elder at the Stockton Christian Church for over 30 years.
William's life was crammed full of living and giving. For the past 17 years, his grandchildren have been the highlight of his life, and he enjoyed all of their activities. He was a rock for his family and community – he will be missed so much.
Survivors include wife Nedra of the home; daughter Tiffany and husband Dan Bahr, and their children, Stella, Quinn, Lydia and Alden; son Lance Fox and fiance Sarah Hooe, and children Beau and Blaire Baker; sister Patricia and brother-in-law Eddie Neil; niece Christy Franks and husband Jon, and their children, Madalyn and Colton; niece Angela Bennett and husband Todd, and their children, Emmalee and Ryan; niece Alicia Hansen and husband John, and their children, Jacob and George; niece Lousia Richlin and husband Sean, and their children, Will and Kate; nephew Alex Budd and wife Lisa, and their children, Gracyn, Fallon and Tristen; as well as numerous cousins, friends and business acquaintances.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 28, at Stockton Christian Church with burial following services in Lindley Prairie Cemetery, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Maranatha Bible Camp and Retreat Center, Everton.