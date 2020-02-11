Thomas “Richard” Witt peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 3, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Richard was a member of the Arcola Christian Church.
He was in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and served in the Korean War.
Richard’s true love in life was spending time in his fishing boat out on Stockton Lake. He would always say he was in God’s country.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy; two daughters, Jennifer Kirk and husband Steve, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Jenna Julian and husband Jeff, Greenfield; sister-in-law Carolyn Grisham and husband Dale; and brother-in-law Ray Farmer and wife Lana.
Richard was a proud grandfather to Taylor and Tanner Kirk, Eli Smith, Wyatt Julian and Tommy Witt.
Special to him was his great-granddaughter, Turner.
Richard has a sister, brother-in-law and niece in Kansas; nephews; other relatives and friends.
A special private memorial service will be held at a later date.