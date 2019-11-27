Wednesday, Nov. 27: 47-33, Sunshine and some clouds
Thursday, Nov. 28: 41-38, Periods of rain
Friday, Nov. 29: 56-50, Rain
Saturday, Nov. 30: 58-35, Showers and clouds
Sunday, Dec. 1: 39-24, Mostly cloudy
Monday, Dec. 2: 40-26, Partly cloudy
Tuesday, Dec. 3: 47-31, Intervals of clouds and sunshine
Stockton Lake elevation: 868.29
Lake temperature: 50
Weekly precipitation: 0.14 inch
Farmcast factoids
•Forecast Potential rain and wintry weather late-week, temps steadily cooling.
•Waterfowl Goose and duck seasons underway, migratory birds traveling south.
•Moon Waxing crescent, Sunday, Dec. 1.
•Wildlife Firearms season is open for deer, bucks and does more skittish.
•Fishing Crappie and walleye feeding in deeper waters, pungent and audible baits yield consistent results.