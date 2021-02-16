July 28, 1961-Feb. 12, 2021
Terilyn Marie Elder, 59 of Stockton passed away Friday, Feb. 12, at the University of Kansas Medical Center surrounded by family.
Terilyn was born on July 28, 1961, in Bishop, California. She was the daughter of Clyde Wright and Frances Williams.
She graduated from Shadow Mountain High School in 1979 and received her Bachelor of Science in Special Education at Northern Arizona University in 1984 and her Masters Degree from William Woods University in 2002.
Terilyn married the love of her life, John Elder, on Aug. 24, 1984. They lived in Yuma, Arizona, and she taught Special Education at the Crane School District until 1993. During their time in Yuma, they added three children to their family.
They moved to Stockton in 1993, where she worked as a Special Education Teacher at Stockton Schools until 2017 when she retired. They also added another child to the family while in Stockton.
After retirement, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting prayer shawls and spending time with her family. Terilyn’s kids and grandkids meant the world to her and brought her so much joy and love. She was known for her kindness, generosity, joy and beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, John Elder, of the home; children Jeremy Elder, of Springfield, Lara and husband Will Beaudry of Republic, and Zane and wife Marissa Elder and Kayl Elder, all of Stockton; five grandkids, Theodore (Theo) Elder, Tristan and Kailey Beaudry, John Allan (Jae) and Zaelynn Elder; mother Frances (Gerald) Williams of Port Hueneme, California; sisters Debi and husband Chase Herrick of Phoenix, Arizona, and Janice Pearson, Golden, Colorado.
Terilyn was preceded in death by her father Clyde “Grandpa Bumblebee” Wright; mother-in-law Kay Frances Elder; and brother-in-law Paul Pearson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, at Stockton United Methodist Church. Celebration of Terilyn’s life will be held at the church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, with Rusty Maggard officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Simmons Bank for a scholarship in Terilyn’s name.