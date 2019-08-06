Sylves “Allen” Dwerlkotte passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in his home in rural Cedar County, at the age of 80 years, 4 months and 15 days.
Sylves “Allen” was born March 10, 1939 in Marysville, Kansas. He was the oldest of six children born to Sylvis and Nadine (Oswalt) Dwerlkotte.
Allen attended St. Gregory’s Parochial School and graduated from the Marysville High School in Marysville, Kansas.
Allen married Martha Eloise Smith on July 30, 1960, later divorced. Three children born to this union: Karen Dee, Wanda Elise and Dean Allen.
Allen later married Maureen Writehouse on March 18, 1972, later divorced. One daughter born to this union: Kyna Dwerlkotte.
Shortly after graduation, Allen enlisted in the U.S. Air Force; serving four years. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army; serving 20 years, with overseas tours in Iceland, Vietnam and Germany.
After retiring from the Army, Allen returned to Missouri and made his home in rural Cedar County.
He is preceded in death by his dad, mom and step-dads Richard Huschke and Melvin Chance; daughter Karen Dee Dwerlkotte-Ray; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Jim Vanskike; brother, James Dwerlkotte and niece, Lori Jean Dwerlkotte.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Eric Bardy; his son Dean Allen, all of Calif.; his daughter, Kyna of Ariz.; grandchildren Christopher, Ryan and wife Calista, Carissa and Cameron Dwerlkotte and Johnathan and Jessica Ellis; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Trim, of Springhill Kan.; brother, David Dwerlkotte and brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Jan Dwerlkotte all of Stockton; an aunt and uncle, Barbara Joyce and Clyde Huddle of Humansville; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
No service is planned. Cremation with burial in the National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.