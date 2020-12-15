Stewart Lee Thomson, 83, Stockton, died peacefully on Dec. 10, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, following a brief illness.
He was born June 6, 1937, in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, to Herbert and Irene (Stewart) Thomson. He graduated from Egeland Public School in Egeland, North Dakota, in 1955. He attended college at the University of North Dakota before joining the United States Navy in January of 1957.
He served four years in the U.S. Navy as a radio engineer and flew onboard on the Lockheed Constellation aircraft. He was very proud of his military service and was honored to be able to serve his country. Following his service in the U.S. Navy, Stewart worked for Boeing for many years as an inspector of Minuteman missile sites. Later, he moved to Missouri and began working at Superior Gearbox Company. He worked there until retiring as its president in 2000.
In 1984, he met his loving wife, Angela. They were married Feb. 27, 1987, at Stockton United Methodist Church and shared 33 years of marriage. He was an active member of SUMC and served as a trustee for many years. He also was a member of the Stockton Lions Club, where he served as president for a time. He spent countless hours over the years in the Lions Club trailer during the Black Walnut Festival and cooking chickens on the square during the Chicken Stampede. In 2017, Stewart received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest level of recognition for a Lion for service to chapter and community that are aligned with the nature and purpose of Lionism.
Stewart loved to tinker around in his shop and was good at inventing ways to fix things. He loved to read, sometimes completing a book in a single day. He was a sports fan who enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a season ticket holder for the Missouri State University Lady Bear basketball team for 20 years.
Stewart enjoyed spending time working on cars with his son Mark. He obtained his pilot’s license when he was in his 20s and shared his love of aviation with his daughter Lyndsay. They went to many airshows together in many different states.
Stewart is survived by his wife Angela; daughter Lyndsay Funke and husband Jason of Camdenton; son Mark Thomson and wife Sara of Stockton; son Bruce Thomson and wife Dani of Akron, Colorado; granddaughter Zoe Funke of Camdenton; and his brother Steve Thomson and wife Linda of Portland, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Leah Skaggs; and his grandson Steven Thomson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in Stockton Cemetery. The family asks all in attendance to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Memorial Garden Fund at Stockton United Methodist Church or the Stockton Lions Club.