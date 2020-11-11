Sheila Ann Wallace, 81, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by loved ones in Springfield.
Sheila Ann Musland was born on June 4, 1939, in California, to parents Oliver and Naomi Musland. She graduated from high school in 1957 in Gardena, California. She worked for several companies and was a stay-at-home mom for several years while her children were young before going to work for AT&T in 1984 until she retired.
Sheila was a great wife and a loving mother.
She married Duane Gerald Wallace in November of 1958 and the couple had two children together.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Vieira of Springfield; her grandson, Tyler Vieira, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California; and her granddaughter Rylie Slycord, of Springfield.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Duane Wallace of Stockton; her son Jeffrey Wallace of California; and her mother and father Naomi and Oliver Musland, both of California; as well as sister Betty Sauerstrom and brother Walter Musland, both of California.
A memorial service and celebration of Life service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Stockton United Methodist Church, followed by burial in Stockton Cemetery.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sheila’s life and the family would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout Sheila’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Stockton United Methodist Church and please note in the memo: SAMA Food Pantry.