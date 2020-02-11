Scott Douglas Spradling, 50, was born June 5, 1969, in Lebanon, to Elmer and Phyllis (Gourley) Spradling. He passed away suddenly from a heart condition Dec. 23, 2019, at his home near Roscoe, Missouri. Visitation was Dec. 27, 2019 in Springfield, with cremation following services.
He was proud to be raised in the oil fields of Nowata, Oklahoma, running his dad’s oil rig when he was only eight years old. A favorite story Scott told was about getting his first speeding ticket while moving trucks to another rig at age 12.
He worked as a master concrete mason for many years while living in Oklahoma, Idaho and Missouri. He moved to Roscoe in 2012 to be the beau to his belle.
Most recently, Scott was owner/operator of his own dirt and gravel hauling company and was very excited about the opportunity to be a master grower at a local hemp farm.
Scott definitely had a larger-than-life personality. He never knew a stranger and made everyone he met feel as if they were the most important person in the world. His willingness to help others was honorable and he touched the lives of those who knew him with humor and tenacity. Scott’s passion was the outdoors, as he loved to hunt and fish, especially if he could teach someone else those skills. Scott and his intended also enjoyed cooking together, raising birds, bees, a garden, red heelers and having family and friends to the farm — especially grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He is survived by his intended of almost nine years, Kristi Keeton; other girlfriend, Aunt Vera Keeton; son Shawn Spradling; daughter Sheila Shaw and husband Cody; granddaughters Shy Ann and Hayden Shaw; “adopted” son James Cable; “adopted” daughter Jessica Sowell; “adopted” grandson Brayden Cable; parents Elmer and Phyllis Spradling; brother Steven Spradling and wife Shannon; sister Susan Roby; Kristi’s parents Robert and Karen Keeton; Kristi’s brother David and wife Kristie; former wife JoAnn Grant Spradling; mother-in-law Judy Grant, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.