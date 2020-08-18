July 20, 1970-Aug. 6, 2020
Scott DeWayne Martin died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the age of 50.
Scott was born on July 30, 1970, in Independence.
Scott lived an adventurous life, he enjoyed fishing, boating, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs ball games, bonfires, camping, loud music and spending time with his family and friends.
Scott is survived by his son Michael Martin of Springfield; sister Shelly Gray and husband Chris, their children Lauren and Dylan of Toganoxie, Kansas; brother Nick Martin and his children Elliot and Hayden of Raytown. He also leaves behind his aunts and uncles, along with many cousins.
Scott is preceded in death by his mother Sherri (Allen) Bond and his father Mark Martin.
Scott will be remembered fondly by the many people who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 22, at The Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge, Stockton, with a reception to follow.
Graveside services at Stockton Cemetery will be announced at a future date.