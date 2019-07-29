Dec. 10, 1960-July 23, 2019
Sandy Jo Gillespie, 58, Stockton, former resident of Albany, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare, Bolivar.
Sandy, the daughter of Garland Ray and Shirley (Sprague) Trimble was born December 10, 1960, in North Kansas City, Missouri.
Sandy was a homemaker and a member of the Gentryville Baptist Church
She is survived by her companion, Roger Jones and family, Stockton; daughters Stacey Flowers and husband Lee, Albany, Shyler Shoemaker and husband Joshua, Maysville; brothers, Terry Trimble and wife Teri and Danny Trimble and wife Susan, all of Albany; grandchildren, Taylor Gillespie, Carter Gillespie and Norah Shoemaker; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Eddie Trimble.
Graveside Service and Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Gentry County Cancer Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402. Online condolences can be made at www.robersonpolleychapel.com.