Dec. 10, 1960-July 23, 2019
Sandy Jo Gillespie, 58, Stockton, former resident of Albany, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar.
Sandy, the daughter of Garland Ray and Shirley (Sprague) Trimble was born December 10, 1960, in North Kansas City.
Sandy worked at Sundae’s in Stockton, the Dadeville Cafe and later worked for On My Own until illness overtook her. She was the greatest Mamaw to her grandkids, a loving stepmother and mother. She was a warrior and her light will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Eddie Trimble and her loving dogs Bandit, Josie and Maggie.
She is survived by her companion, Roger Jones and her dog Jack; daughters Heather Jones, Michelle Stiles and partner George Ellis of Bolivar; a son Charles Jones and wife Lindsay of Stockton; grandchildren Austin Jones, Dylan Pruitt, Cheyenne Low and husband Aaron, Mikayla Stiles, Trey, Taryn, and Tory Jones; and great-grandson Henry Low; daughters, Stacey Flowers and husband Lee, Albany; Shyler Shoemaker and husband Joshua, Maysville; brothers, Terry Trimble and wife Teri and Danny Trimble and wife Susan, all of Albany; grandchildren, Taylor Gillespie, Carter Gillespie and Norah Shoemaker; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside with burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Gentry County Cancer Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
