Roger Hansen Behrens, 88, passed on Saturday, Jan. 16. Roger was born in the home on the family farm in New Hartford, Iowa.
He married Bonnie Renken on June 18, 1973. She survives the home in Bolivar. Prior to moving to Bolivar, they lived for 19 years in Stockton, where they were members of the Stockton United Methodist Church.
Roger served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1960, and farmed until 1980. He was an avid woodworker and his talents and skills were enjoyed and loved by many.
Roger was a father to two daughters, three sons and two stepdaughters, as well as a grandfather and great grandfather to a multitude of children. He is loved by many friends and family and will be sadly missed.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Lorene Behrens, and one granddaughter, Brandy Sue Dean.
The memorial service will be arranged with Bland Brumback Funeral Home and held at the Stockton United Methodist Church to be scheduled in a few weeks. Any donations can be given to Stockton Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program or Stockton United Methodist Church.