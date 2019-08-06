Robert (Bob) Ray Willinger, 80, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility.
He was born Feb. 18, 1939 at Claflin, Kansas, to William and Ruby Ruble Willinger. Most of his life was spent in southwest Kansas where he graduated in 1957 from Kendall High School. After he graduated, he served two years in the U.S. Army. On July 3, 1959 he married Bonnie Marie Warner at Syracuse, Kansas. For 40 years they made their home in Stanton County where he farmed and ranched. To this union five children were born, Randy, Bryant, Robyn, Brett and Rebecca. They were blessed to celebrate 60 years together.
Robert was a lifetime rancher/farmer. In 2000 Bob and Bonnie retired and moved to Stockton, Missouri where he continued to ranch. Robert enjoyed sports, coaching, loved watching his grandkids and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie, Stockton; son Randy and Mary Willinger, Greenfield; son Bryant Willinger, Arkansas City, Kan.; daughter Robyn and Bret Kendrick, Johnson, Kan.; son Brett and Melina Willinger, Humansville; daughter Rebecca Ridenour and Fred Carrillo, Grand Lake, Colo.; and son-in-law Chris Ridenour, Dodge City, Kan.. Bob had 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He also left behind two sisters, Roberta Stull, Garland, Texas; and Janet Ramsey, Holyrood, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby Gerstner, William Willinger, sister Gayle Hough, younger brother Eugene Willinger and brothers-in-law Manuel Levens and Terry Stull.
A celebration of life service will be held on at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Stockton Christian Church. Memorials may be sent to “Operation Smiles” in care of the Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, 306 S. High St., Stockton, MO 65785.