Richard "Eugene" Johnson, 71, went home with his savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after battling a long illness.
Eugene was born Dec. 10, 1947, in Caplinger Mills. There he spent his early childhood years and attended Caplinger Mills Elementary School. As he grew up, Eugene's family moved around, but always stayed within the Stockton area. Eugene enjoyed his childhood years and would often refer to the times he spent with his brother, Eddie.
Fast cars and anything outdoors is where Eugene held his fondest memories.
Eugene graduated from Stockton High School in 1965. He attended Southwest Missouri State for two-and-a-half years. Eugene had a love for work and was satisfied in a job well done. He worked for Colonial Bakery as a route salesman.
On August 27, 1967, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Fox. In 1969, he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served his country until 1971. While in the service, he was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, where he, his family and special friends enjoyed seeing many countries. After a short stint back at Colonial Bakery, in 1972, he moved his family back to Cedar County.
In 1975, he bought his now family farm where he ran an extensive hog operation. For many years he had 250 sows. He employed a few very special young men on his farm.
Eugene was a man of many talents and was able to work in a variety of jobs. He drove a milk delivery truck for Hiland Dairy, worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation, and Powell Implement. Eugene worked for Standard Chemical for 10 years, having a warehouse and employing several local youth. He also was a sales rep for MFA, Inc. for 10 years, being awarded salesman of the year several times. Eugene finally came back to his first love of livestock and animals, working at Circle A Ranch in Stockton for 21 years. He retired in 2017.
Eugene's faith was very important to him. He was saved at the age of 12 at a revival meeting at the Alder Missionary Baptist Church. He was a lifelong member of the Alder Missionary Baptist Church. Eugene was ordained as a Deacon of this church in January of 1977. He was quick to share his devotion to Jesus and delighted in witnessing his family also be saved.
Eugene had a smile and a laugh that would light up any room. When asked how he was, he always responded, "It's always a good day when I'm breathing." Eugene lived his life the way he wanted. He enjoyed raising his livestock and animals and loved Cedar County. He was a tad ornery and had a great sense of humor.
Eugene and his devoted and loving wife, Carolyn of 52 years, enjoyed nothing more than their wonderful family, Genia Daniels and husband Kenney, Rich Johnson and wife Kelli and their beloved three grandchildren, Shelby and Jordan Abercrombie, Ashton and Matthew Roberts and Hailey Johnson. He was known as "Pocka" to his grandchildren and he had a very special relationship with his great-grandchild, Gracie Abercrombie.
Survivors include his mother, Daisy Johnson; an aunt, Margie Dixon; and his brother Eddie and sister-in-law Debbie Johnson, brother and sisters-in-law, several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends he made along the way. Eugene was a hero and a rock for his family. He will be dearly missed.
There will be a celebration of his life with a visitation, followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, 306 South High Street, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alder Missionary Baptist Church.