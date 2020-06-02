Dick was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Racine, Wisconsin.
Dick lived in Wisconsin and Connecticut before moving to California in 1952.
Dick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1953, and was stationed in Korea and Hawaii. He was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1959.
Dick married Ellen Jean Freese in Sept. of 1957, and two children were born to Dick and Jean; Jeff and Jill.
Dick graduated from San Jose State College and began his teaching career in Kelseyville, California, in 1964. He taught English, History and Literature. During his teaching career, he founded and instructed students in the Kelseyville Community Organization for Rescue and Public Service (K-Corps). This very special class was his passion and he always was very proud of the students who participated in the program.
Dick also worked as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Lake County for twenty years.
Dick retired in 1985, and moved with Jean to Stockton.
While in Stockton, Dick wrote the local fishing report — The Reel Truth — for the Cedar County Republican for several years. He was an active participant in the local emergency management program, and worked as a substitute teacher at the local high school for a couple of years.
Dick’s first wife, Jean, passed away in 1999. He found love again and married Kathy Hibbs in January, 2003.
Dick enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was obsessed with fishing, but most of all he loved teaching and his family.
Dick is survived by his wife Kathy; son Jeff and daughter-in-law Sabine of Florida; daughter Jill and son-in-law Russ of North Carolina; step-daughter Lori Kane and daughter-in-law Julie of Des Moines, Iowa; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
A private graveside service with full military honors will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, Stockton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.