Raymond Glenn “Scotty” Scott passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Ray was born on Dec. 15, 1939, in Jefferson City, to Ray and Ialeen (Fischer) Scott who preceded him in death.
His love of education began in Jefferson City where he was an excellent athlete participating in several sports. He attended Lincoln University and started his career in education as football coach at Camdenton High School. He received his Doctorate of Education from the University of Missouri and became superintendent of schools in Halfway for four years. He finished his career serving as superintendent of schools in Stockton for 21 years.
Throughout his life he was an avid outdoorsman and a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Ray was loved and admired by family and friends for his sense of humor and determined perseverance amongst many other things.
Survivors include his wife Lynda and his children Kim Scott of Stockton, Kelly Dollar of Springfield, Michelle Jones and husband Jody of Stockton, Drue Rutledge and wife Carla of Los Angeles, California, Hillary Kutz and husband Kevin of Overland Park, Kansas. He also is survived by grandchildren Cody Jones, Courtney Poirot, Lauren Dollar, Carson Jones, Megan Dollar, AJ Scott, Leo Kutz, Audrey Kutz; four great-grandchildren; and brothers Ron Scott and wife Jennie, Dick Scott and wife Susan; and his first wife Carolyn Hickey Cahill.
Visitation will be help 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, Brumback-Bland Funeral Home, Stockton..
Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, Stockton Christian Church, with burial following in Stockton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Dr. Raymond G. Scott Education Scholarship Fund.