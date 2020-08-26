Phillip “Burr” Harold Ray, 91 , Stockton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 18, per his personal wishes.
He was a very strong and determined man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Phillip was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Dunnegan, to Eldon and Bernice (Hammonds) Ray, and was raised in Humansville, Stockton and Dunnegan. He married Arlena (Morford) Ray on Nov. 8, 1958, and to this union two sons and three daughters were born.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Bill, Jerry, and Robert; one infant daughter, Brenda, and two special friends, Patricia Crouch and Ernestine Adams.
He is survived by two sons and two daughters; James Ray and fiance’ Cyndi Schmidt of Willard Missouri, Matthew and Sarah (Cutbirth) Ray of Springfield; Erica (Ray) Jones and husband Michael of Lebanon; and Vicky (Ray) Conway of Seymour; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, eleven nephews and nieces, and two sisters; Lucy (Ray) Dixon and Laverne (Ray) Burrell, both of Springfield.
Phillip served in the U. S. Marine Corps, from Oct. 16, 1951 through Oct. 15, 1953, during the Korean War. He served as two years as an artillery man and was recognized as “Best in the Nation” for his armory handling skills. After honorable discharge he returned to his roots in Humansville Missouri.
He became a farmer of alfalfa, wheat, corn, and other crops until 1968 when he moved to Springfield, Missouri and worked at MFA Milling Company until he retired in 1991.
He then moved back to Stockton and spent the last 29 years fishing, shooting guns, dancing, and clearing land. He had a special sense of humor that was sharp and unique that all enjoyed during his final years.
Phillip was private in his faith to God, but was a believer of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in Bland- Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, with full military honors, at Bland-Brumback funeral home, Stockton.