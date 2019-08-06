Pauline (Paula) Ruth, formerly of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, passed on June 2, 2019, at the Lake Stockton Healthcare, Stockton.
Paula was born on July 21, 1926 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the daughter of the late Salavatore (Sam) and Maria (Miceli) Lombardo.
She attended schools in Omaha, Nebraska and the Lansdale School of Business, Lansdale, Pennsylvania.
Paula was her stage name and she was known to all her friends as Paula.
Paula’s father, Salavatore, arrived at Ellis Island June 10, 1913 on the S.S. Sant’ Anna and her mother, Maria came over on the year June 9, 1914 on the S.S. America. Maria’s brother and family traveled with her and they settled in Omaha, Nebraska.
Paula married Walter V. Ruth on September 7, 1950 in Iowa. They made their home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Walter passed October 9, 2013. Paula moved to Missouri on February 1, 2015, to reside with her brother, Sebastian and wife Dorothy.
Later, Paula choose to live at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility due to her health.
Paula was a singer with the Benny Shay Band of Omaha, Nebraska, and toured with them until she met her husband Walter, who was a stunt car driver. Upon meeting her spouse, Paula became the First Lady of Stunt Car driving with Jimmy Lynch Death Dodgers.
In spring of 2016, Paula was crowned Queen of District No. 4 Missouri Health Care Assn. in Springfield.
In August 2016, Paula was crowned Queen of the State Missouri Health Care Assn. in Branson.
Survivors include a brother, Sebastian (Subby) and his wife Dorothy Lombardo of Stockton; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Vincent Scott; brothers James and Joseph Lombardo; and sister Louise (Lombardo) Hill.
Paula has been cremated and buried at Hillside Cemetery, Souderton, Pennsylvania.
In memory of Paula, the family requests that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Fund.
Arrangements were under the direction of Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964.
