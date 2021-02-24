Obituary - Beverly Sue Hale Korth

Beverly Sue Hale Korth
Oct. 23, 1938-Feb. 6, 2021
Beverly Sue Hale Korth of Stockton was born on October 23, 1938, in Dederick, Missouri. She departed this life on Feb. 6, 2021, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side.
On May 19, 1956, Beverly was united in marriage to John Richard Korth in El Dorado Springs.
Beverly was a proud member of the Stockton Christian Church.
Beverly enjoyed nothing more than a glass of iced tea and a good book. She could usually be found outside, waving to neighbors, tending to her flowers and watching the hummingbirds. She loved to play a good game of pitch and watch a good game of baseball. Her family knew not to talk to her while the Royals played.
Beverly is survived by her husband John and son Greg of the home; son Mike and wife Gail of El Dorado, Kansas; daughter Lori Hill and husband Zach of Garden City, Missouri; grandchildren Mickey, Richey, James, Annie, Lauren and Haley; and great-grandchildren Clay, Chloe and Cooper.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, May 1, at Gum Springs Cemetery in Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gum Springs Cemetery and can be left at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.