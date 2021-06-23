Naomi Ruth Wollard, 98, of Freeland, Washington passed away June 11, 2021 at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington.
She was born Dec. 12, 1922 in Jerico Springs to Charles and Iva Frieze. She was sixth of eight children growing up on a farm.
Naomi married her high school sweetheart in 1942, Bryant Wollard. They lived in Stockton and raised one child, Barbara. Bryant passed away in 2001.
Naomi retired from a probate/magistrate clerk position in 1994. She enjoyed bridge, golfing, boating and fishing with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter Barbara and husband Allen Stroh of Coupeville, Washington; two grandchildren, Todd Stroh and wife Heather, Nicole Amarel and husband Bryan; four great grandchildren; one nephew and four nieces.
A celebration of life is planned for next summer in Stockton.