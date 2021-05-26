You have permission to edit this article.
El Do man charged with shooting incident
El Do man charged with shooting incident
Michael Tony Alcala
On the prowl
Debbie Scholes
Sylvia Arvilla Nielsen Zitting
Calvin Patrick “Pat” Griffin
DEATH NOTICE
Michael Tony Alcala
May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
Updated
12 hrs ago
Michael Tony Alcala
Born: Oct. 6, 1955
Died: May 21, 2021
Services: No services scheduled.
