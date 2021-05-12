Michael Gene Leffler passed away at his home in Springfield on Saturday, May 2.
He was born at Humansville Hospital on Jan. 5, 1954. Michael was saved at an earlier age.
Michael was the son of Gwendolyn and Ruby Dean Leffler.
Survived by brother Gary Leffler and wife Sharon; sister Bonnie Harmon and husband Frank; a sister Elaine Armstrong and husband Larry. Also nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, including a long time friend Trish Davis.
Michael was a kind, quiet person who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
His ashes will be laid to rest at Alder Cemetery at 10 p.m. Saturday, May 15 with graveside services.