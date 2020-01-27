Oct. 4, 1947-Jan. 21, 2020
Michael was born October 4, 1947, in Turlock, California, to Carl and Ina J. Freitas.
He married Jenny P. Green in Feb. 1968, and to this union two sons were born; Jeromy Michael Freitas of Bothell, Washington, and Rodney Carl Freitas of Modesto, California.
Michael married Ida M. Perry in June 1981, and to this union one son was born; Michael Carl Freitas, Jr. of Chowchilla, California.
Michael was a diesel mechanic for many years in Gilroy, California. He retired in 2016 and moved to Jerico Springs.
He is survived by his three sons; two step-daughters, Tammy of Tennessee and Karen of Georgia; ten grandchildren; and three sisters, Lorrie Freitas of Modesto California, Annette and Duane Cunningham of Stockton, Missouri, and Carla and Alan Masterton of Greenfield; and numerous family members and friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his father Carl; mother Ina J.; brother Steven; wife Jenny; and wife Ida.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.