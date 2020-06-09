Maudie (Marti) Lucille Seale, age 76, of Stockton, Missouri passed away Monday, June 1. She was born in Springfield on March 6, 1944, to Maloy and Loma Gambriel.
She was united in marriage to Fred Seale in December of 1982. She was a homemaker, wife and mother. Her interests included sewing, flowers and plants, and being a Nana.
Survivors include daughters Kera Schroer and husband Rodney, Kerrell Dickens and husband Jesse; son Billy Thornhill and wife Ramona; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 1 soon-to-be great-great-grandchildren; sisters Wilma Johnson and Mary Oleson; brothers Joe Gambriel and wife Connie, Harold Gambriel and wife Lisa; brother-in-law Rick Carter; numerous nieces and nephews; and Samantha, her Fur Baby.
She is preceded in death by her parents Maloy and Loma Gambriel; husband Fred M. Seale; one stepdaughter; four sisters; two brothers; and one great-grandson, Troy Bennett Hammon.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial following at 3:30 p.m. in Bellview Cemetery, Springfield.