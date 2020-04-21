Mary Leota (Simpson) Crabtree. 77, passed away Monday, April 13.
Mary was born on Nov. 14, 1942 in Phelps County.
Mary loved spending time with her family. She took great pride in watching her grandchildren participate in various activities and was their biggest fan. She also loved to travel and vacation with the family. Mary attended Fairview Community Church. Mary was a great cook and seamstress. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved to craft and go to garage sales. Mary was full of life, love and she was always faithful to her family.
Survivors include two children, Billy Crabtree and wife, Rhonda, and Beverly Duncan and husband, Daniel; all of Stockton; one brother, Walter Hembree, Stockton; two sisters, Lora Duncan, Arnold, and Marlene Wilson and husband Bill of Newburg; five grandchildren, Brandon Duncan, Danielle Skelton and Donald Duncan, and Tyler Crabtree and wife Courtney of Springfield, and Lauren Jurgensen and husband Drew of Willard; and twelve great-grandchildren who she adored, Lexi, Hunter, Mackenzie, Connor, Josiah, Haley, Chloe, Payton, Madelyn, Maddox, Emma and Emmett.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Hembree, a brother, Gary Simpson, and her sister, Debra Davis.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Pea Ridge/Roach Cemetery, Doolittle.
A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the graveside service from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Null and Son Funeral Home, Rolla.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at one time in the funeral home.