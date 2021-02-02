Mary Ellen Moore, 86 years, Stockton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility. She fought a long hard fight at the care facility. Even though she was quarantined to her room a lot of her time in the healthcare facility due to COVID-19 guidelines, she always tried to make everyone laugh. She will be missed by family and friends.
Mary Ellen Anderson was born on Sept. 1, 1934, in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. After a brief time in Colorado, she moved to Missouri with her family. She met her husband J.T. Moore and was married on Nov. 15, 1952. The two of them were married for 56 years before J.T. passed away in 2008.
She loved to play her guitar, which she learned at a young age playing with her father and brother. She also loved fishing, playing cards and spending time with her family, especially on holidays.
Mary Ellen Moore was a member of the Stockton Assembly of God Church of Stockton, and she loved the Lord and her family.
She always had a laugh when you would visit her no matter what her circumstances. She always laughed when talking about her favorite family memories. Some of her favorites were rowing the boat, spray tanning or watching the moon. (You know who you are). She will be missed, but always with a smile.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Moore of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; sons Danny and wife Linda Moore of Yuma, Arizona; David and wife Betty Moore; and Robert and wife Connie Moore, all of Jerico Springs; grandchildren Jeremy Belcher, Kim Carey, Steffany Ritchie, Brandon Moore, Amy Peters, Crystal Gordon, Lance Moore and Desiree Moore; 23 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, who she dearly loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyde and Bessie Anderson; her husband J.T. Moore; brothers Windy and Wilbur Anderson; grandson Justin Moore; great grandson Ethan Moore; and granddaughter Amanda Carr.
We love you Mom, until we meet again.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Sheldon Funeral Home in El Dorado Springs, with interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lockwood.