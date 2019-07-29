Mar. 10, 1934-July 27, 2019
Marvye Maye Gibson Beydler graduated into the presence of the Lord on July 27, 2019.
Marvye was born to John and Edna Pearl Gibson on March 10, 1934, in Pettigrew, Arkansas. As the youngest within her family, Marvye had two sisters and two brothers; Nylene Gibson Stock and Lorene Gibson Evans, John Gibson, Jr. and Bob Gibson.
Marvye left Pettigrew in 1947. She and her folks traveled out west to the states of Washington and California. During this time, Marvye’s Dad found work within different orchards and vineyards. In 1949, Marvye’s parents, John and Edna Pearl, made the decision to purchase a farm and to relocate west of Jerico Springs, Missouri.
In 1949, during a Christmas event held at Independence Church, Martin Roy Beydler and Marvye Maye Gibson met. Marvye and Roy graduated from Stockton High School in 1951. After graduation, Marvye moved to Kansas City to work at the Federal Reserve Bank. In August of 1953, Marvye Maye Gibson became engaged to Martin Roy Beydler. On October 3, 1954, at the Gibson Farm, Marvye and Roy were married.
In 1955, while Roy was still in the Navy, Marvye moved to California. In 1959, Marvye and Roy relocated to Santa Maria, California. In 1963, along with their four young children, Roy and Marvye moved to Mission Hills, just north of Lompoc, California, and just east of Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Throughout Marvye’s life — and from the time she accepted the Lord in 1942 — Marvye used the talents and abilities the Lord gifted her to dedicate her life and purpose for the sharing of her faith, to work and teach within the children’s ministries within the church, within child evangelism and within the American Sunday School Union. Marvye’s life and her dedication to prayer and serving others in the Lord brought inspiration, purpose, challenge and encouragement to family, friends and neighbors.
Marvye May Gibson Beydler is survived by her husband, Martin Roy Beydler; her son, Dwain Beydler and wife Kathy; three daughters, Cheryl Beydler Klopfenstein and husband Dave, Lisa Beydler House, Marie Beydler Williams and husband Darryl; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Beydler Hoffman and Ryan Beydler, Elizabeth and Rebekah Klopfenstein, Nadine House Haire, Darlene House and Jared Williams; and one great-granddaughter, Danielle Grace Williams.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Brasher Cemetery.