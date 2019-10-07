March 29, 1930-Sept. 24, 2019
Martha Rose Anderson, 89, was born March 29, 1930, in Cedar County Missouri and was a lifelong resident of Stockton.
She passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Nevada City Hospital in Nevada.
Martha was one of ten children born to Elmer and Dollie Turner. All the siblings have passed away except for her brother, Elda Turner, who resides in Nevada.
Martha married John Anderson and to this union two children were born; a daughter, Barbara Haines, Lee’s Summit, and son, Mark Anderson of Stockton.
She also had a wonderful grandson, Michael Todd Haines, whom she loved dearly, and was devastated by his death Sept. 9, 2017. Martha also leaves behind sisters-in-law Jimmy Ann Turner, Lona Turner and Ruth Turner, and several nieces and nephews.
Our Mom was the joy and happiness of our family. She always welcomed us home with a smile, a big hug and a kiss.
She will always be loved and missed. May she rest in God’s loving arms.